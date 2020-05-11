Meraiah Ekeinfe, the second daughter of iconic Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has taken out time to celebrate her celebrity mom on Mothers’ Day Celebration that happened yesterday.

The 20year old damsel took to her Instagram page to share an old photo of her parents holding her as a baby and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption that

reveals how much of a Mother the sterling actress is.

She wrote:

#happymothersday to my one and only mother @realomosexy ❤️ You already know how much you mean to me. Words can’t even suffice the way you looked into my eyes with unconditional love after my birth. I just hope and pray that everyone gets to experience a love like this with their mom, or kids sometime🙏🏾. Love you mum ❤️♾

See the lovely photo below:

