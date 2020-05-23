Nigerian celebrity bar man and king of nightlife, Paschal Chubuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to the fallout between Davido and Burna Boy.

Cubana said no one should even question destiny as it is not Davido’s fault that he was born into the wealthy family of the Adelekes. Throwing his full support behind Davido to the detriment of his kinsman, Burna, Cubana pointed out that Davido worked hard and helped a lot of people become famous and rich.

He ultimately crowned Davido the real Odogwu of Igboland as many people from the East appreciates Davido who’s from western Nigeria more. Read his full statement below:

No Be @davidoofficial Say Make Adeleke Born Am !!!! Don’t Ever Fight Destiny, You See This Crown👑 Na God Give Am To Him, Na Natural, Na Follow Come, E Dey The Body. David🇺🇸🇳🇬 As Ajebo Never Looked Out For A Rich/Blown Girlfriend Rather He Blew His Girl, David At 26 Has A 5 Year Old Daugther, David With His Said Papa Money Has Raised Talents To Super Stars Even Gate Man Sef Blow !!!! You Wey Wan Check Am If To Say Your Papa Get This Money Pride No Go Gree You Do Music For A Living, David Turned Poor Ikotun Boys To Island Big Boys, Come On !!!! There Are Levels To This Championship🎖 Thing, Na Who Blow Come Still Blow People Na Him We Wey Be Igbo🇳🇬 People Dey Call Odogwu👑 #CubanaChiefPriest🔑

