The Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Akeredolu has stumbled on a portrait painting of himself on Social media drawn by a Talented Nigerian boy on social media and quickly requested to buy the painting.

It all started when a Twitter user identified as Ogunga Adyinka Mary posted a random photo of a boy painting the portrait of Aketi, as fondly called by Ondo people.

This small boy actually did a rough art work of @RotimiAkeredolu .

The white beards😂😂

The picture began gaining traction till it got to the Governor’s notice, who in turn requests to meet the talented, young artist and also buy off the work of art from him.

Where is this talented young boy? If anyone has his details, I'd love to have this piece.

Nigerians have however reacted to the gesture of the governor as many believe it’s all social media stunts in a bid to gather electoral sympathy as the State prepares for the Gubernatorial elections scheduled for October, 2020.

