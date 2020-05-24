African Giant is more than an album name. It is the title Burna Boy is taking as he’s sworn into the office of one of Nigeria’s global superstars. Many would argue that he is proud but could that be fair?

Burna Boy is one of Nigeria’s A-listers and arguably the finest global representative of the country. His remarkable year in 2018 made him a global force and his career boom made him become a force to reckon with yet again. The mild beef between him and Nigerians stems from the fact that he is an outspoken person who is never hesitant to call out anyone who wrongs him.

Burna would not be painted as much of a saint as he has his little misgivings. One time in a conversation with an industry friend, he said and I quote: ‘Burna he’s actually rude in real life, Just pray he’s in a good mood‘. But these factors are what keeps him on top of his game -It’s called showbiz after all, do anything you deem fit to stay relevant.

His most recent brouhaha with Afropop singer, Davido gives a little insight into how Burna is wired as a person. Everyone tends to fault the reaction of an outspoken person over one who does a lot and keeps to himself. There is no way Burna would have called out Davido in such a manner without underlying factors. The fight in fact could be dated back to when they avoided each other at the backstage of a show last December, Davido also stopped the move for Peruzzi to be featured on the African Giant album.

Maybe a little ego here and there -Who wouldn’t be after a Grammy nomination? Burna is doing just fine and his career is at a phase that would evolve soon.

