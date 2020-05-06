Recall that following the ease of lockdown by the Govt on Monday, many Nigerians stormed banks across the country for different reasons.

However, a new report has disclosed that many of the people who visited the banks are not actually customers but are Nigerians who have turn standing in queues to business.

This was revealed by a Twitter user, @phatzey who also shared a video from the scene to prove that a trade was going on.

@phatzey wrote; “Lagos is crazy mehn, got to bank as early as 7am and I got number 135 and guess what??numbers 1-10 are people that doesn’t have account with the bank and now they’re offering to sell each numbers for 10k. Lagos nawa”

