Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said that social media beggar are really having hard as the process of contesting to be the ultimate winner of a giveaway contest is quite tasky.

The actress who is known for her benevolence made this known yesterday when she asked for donors to support her foundation after exhausting all resources. Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram to reveal that she is broke and would love to participate in a giveaway contest.

Her followers readily provided her active giveaway contests she can participate in but the conditions made her have a change of heart.

She wrote

Tonto Dikeh has been actively giving out palliative to as many needy families she comes in contact with. Her foundation Tonto Dikeh Foundation and her son’s foundation has put food in the tables of over 5000 families during the lockdown period.

