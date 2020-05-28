Popular Nigerian photoshop expert and content creator, AyoTheCreator has been reportedly arrested for the possession of gun while going for the shoot of one of his skits.

The skit maker was apprehended by the police on his way to make his seasonal skit title “GTA Lagos” where he uses toy guns to perpetrate actions from the actual GTA video game

The gun the police reportedly saw with Ayo was said to be a toy gun but the team of police officers have failed to listen to his explanation as seen in a Live video the content creator was making

Watch video below:

I really hope @ayothecreator is safe. The Nigerian police don’t know more than force, I’m really scared for him. pic.twitter.com/Ol634AJukd — IG: @virtuousi (@Osastheking) May 28, 2020

