Nollywood actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to shower praises on her husband, Prince Okojie as he turns a year older today May 15, 2020.

The star actress took to her Instagram to shower praises on her husband for all his efforts towards the family, and for always being a source of strength when things get tough.

She wrote:

Allow me flood your timeline, it’s my Besties birthday….hmmmm my love 😂🙈🙈 All paths lead to you, you are my destination. Thank you for all you do to make it all better, when you hold my hand, I fear nothing and can face the world. We love you so much Babes.

