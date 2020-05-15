Nollywood actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to shower praises on her husband, Prince Okojie as he turns a year older today May 15, 2020.
The star actress took to her Instagram to shower praises on her husband for all his efforts towards the family, and for always being a source of strength when things get tough.
She wrote:
Allow me flood your timeline, it’s my Besties birthday….hmmmm my love 😂🙈🙈 All paths lead to you, you are my destination. Thank you for all you do to make it all better, when you hold my hand, I fear nothing and can face the world. We love you so much Babes.
HOT NOW
- Adorable video of Davido’s daughter, Imade speaking French fluently with her mom’s sister
- Pay my school fees and stop celebrating me on social media – Wizkid’s ‘Son’ attacks him on Twitter
- Throwing it way back: The biggest baby mama drama that shook Nigeria entertainment industry (Photos)
Discussion about this post