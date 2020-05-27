FC Barcelona Femení striker, Asisat Oshoala looks to be finding it hard to return home due to the lockdown in Spain, where she plays. The Barcelona striker indicated that she would like to return home to spend time with her families.

This is coming as a result of the cancellation of the Spanish Primera Iberdrola earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year winner, who observed the Ramadan fast in Spain, revealed she wants to return home to join her family.

Taking to her Twitter page and writing in Pidgin English, Oshoala wrote, “Abeg who get private jey wey him no dey use for now. Please comman carry me from barcelona to Lagos, I want to go home.”

Abeg who get private jet wey him no Dey use for now 😩😩, please Comman carry me from Barcelona to Lagos 😭😭😭…..I want to go home 😩😩 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 22, 2020

Asisat then pleaded with music sensation Davido to lend her his jet, so she could come home, her tweet below;

Davido biko can I CALL YOU ?

Comman borrow me your jet 🌚🌚 @davido 🤣 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 24, 2020

Oshoala contributed 26 goals in all competitions for Barcelona, including 20 in 19 league games to emerge as the league’s second-highest scorer during the 2019-20 season.

HOT NOW