Nigerian veteran entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy on Monday made prayers for Nigerians, TheInfong reports.

This comes as the govt ease lockdown which was in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Charly Boy in his prayer begged God to protect and guide Nigerians as they step out today least they get infected.

He said, “Dear God, As many of my people step out today to look for daily bread and hustle, biko protect and guide them least they get infected. Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health.

Heal us from our fear, which prevents states from working together and neighbors from helping one another. Heal us from our pride, which can make us claim invulnerability to a disease that knows no borders. Baba take control. Your Son Charles Oputa.”

