As far as Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is concerned, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is a Coronavirus survivor. The controversial newswoman took to her twitter page to outrightly reveal how Davido contracted Coronavirus and got 4 of his crew members infected as well as Family members.

She further revealed that Davido revealed that Chioma was infected to gain the sympathy of the public as it might have dented his career as she believes.

Take a look at her tweets below:

You daft idiots want David Adeleke to sue me because I told you he is a CORONAVIRUS survivor. Maybe I should just list the 4 members of his DMW team that caught it and people who caught it in the industry from them. Know what you can sue people for. Adeleke like any other #Covid19 patient was scared of the stigma. 4 members of his entourage were infected. He lied that only Chioma was infected to gather sympathy and keep her relevant in the news. Adeleke knew he was infected when he visited Makinde and did a concert in Ibadan Wishing the Adelekes and Dokpesi clan and staff good health. When you are in #Covid19 recovery, the last thing you should be doing is sharing food that you don’t know it’s source publicly. Gateman had no mask or gloves on, has to open and close gates. I’m sure they feed him daily If u had contact with David or his team chances are u may be asymptomatic walking around with CORONAVIRUS. One person infects 10, 10 infects 1000. Davido clearly told you his second test was negative when he was discharged. U didn’t pay attention. Nobody uninfected does 2 tests

