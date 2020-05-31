The US has seen a rise in protest following the death of a black American, George Floyd, who was killed by the police in Minnesota.

Nigeria also saw a recent killing of a 17-year-old girl named Tina killed by the Police in Lagos state.

Following these killings, a lot of people have taken to social media to react as they called for Justice.

In a recent statement, Nigeria ace artiste and owner of Star Boy Inc, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has also reacted to the killings.

Wizkid in a tweet lamented on the killings as he stressed that “no man can sort the matter.”

He wrote, “Police dey kill black Americans and Naija Police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us.”

See his tweet below;

Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) May 30, 2020

