According to the reports, Pop singer Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies.

Madonna, 61, made this known on Instagram as she disclosed she would breathe in the COVID-19 air.

She said, “Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

According to the reports, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibody tests are used to determine whether a person has been exposed to COVID-19 by finding proteins the body produces to fight the virus.

However, the CDC has not confirmed if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity.

HOT NOW