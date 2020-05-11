Popular Nigerian Punter, Otunba is dead. He is popularly known on twitter as Bet2win International and was popular for giving betting tips to sports bettors.

He died 5 days after he revealed that his doctors had told him to take a long rest after he was rushed to the hospital.

Before his death, Otunba, who had a huge following on Twitter – with 10.3 million users keeping up with him – had listed the things he wanted to achieve before he dies and his followers say he achieved them all and even touched the lives of people who never met him.

He once tweeted that he doesn’t “care” if he dies “tomorrow” but “before I die, I must impact humanity.”

A close friend and punter claimed that the last time they communicated, he told him he was suffering from Ulcer.

HOT NOW