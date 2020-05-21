Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike has lost her life after she reportedly slumped and died in Enugu state.

Movie Director, Okechukwu Oku, announced her passing on his Instagram page, writing

“Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo. Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today. A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike. Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up”

Nollywood actors, Uche Ogbodo, Anita Joseph, Belinda Effah, Ken Erics and others, upon seeing the update on the movie director’s page, expressed their shock at the news of Madame Emilia’s passing.

See some reactions below,

