While Nigerian artiste, Davido has been sharing photos and videos of the new house he said he just bought in Banana Island area of Lagos state, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has, however, refused to believe his claim.

Kemi Olunloyo in a recent tweet told Davido to post the title and deed papers of the house if it truly belongs to him.

She went on to cite an example of when Davido said “he is buying a new private jet” only for the truth to unveil that it actually belongs to his father.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote, “David Adeleke didn’t post the title of his house. You told us you are buying a new private jet, it was your dad’s. Cooking show for Chioma, never launched, Porsche for Chioma never driven, Wike gave you money to groom artists, no artist. A sick audio clout life.”

“In property law, a title is a bundle of rights in a piece of property in which a party may own either a legal interest or equitable interest. It also refers to a formal document, such as a deed, that serves as evidence of ownership. Post your title and deed papers.”

