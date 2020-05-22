Yoruba actress, Liz Anjorin has shared a series of throwback photos first year in higher institutions. Borokini Adinni of Nigeria revealed tha she attended The federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and Ogun State University, OSU, now known as Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU. Captioning one of the photos, the actress stated that poverty does not define one’s sense of fashion.

Liz Anjorin also preached the idea of faking it till you make it.

She shared: “FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT.

.

Poverty has nothing to do with your SENSE OF FASHION e fit be local and dirty,

But you go still slay. Your presentation and how you carry your ego in the society will help you get a life of your dream

.

If you aim and work for it ? You will definitely garrrrt it

.

My 1st year in osu, who remember this gele & ipele ?

.

I don’t let go of my good old friends except you don’t have same vision like me that gele & ipele was part of my old friend that always make me look like omo olowo but deep down my mama no get shishi for hand I just want to belong by force by fire”.

