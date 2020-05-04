Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunlewew, better known as Simi has mesmerized her fans tonight as she shares a stunning tiktok video of herself dancing to her latest track ‘Duduke’.
The expectant mom who believes she carried herself well, launched the Duduke challenge that calls on pregnant women to post a video of them dancing.
She wrote: They said “Simi can we see you dancing?” 😂 Follow me on @tiktok and lemme see whether you can move your body like this with ur real bellies or fake towels…no judgement. 😉
Watch the beautiful video below:
