A Nigerian woman is reportedly set to walk out of her marriage because her husband bought a car for his mother without her owning one.
According to Twitter user identified as Real Chukchi, a pregnant wife is set to call of her marriage of almost two years over her husband buying a new car for his single mom who has been taking care of him for the past 25 years.
Chuka wrote:
Ur husband bought a car for his mum that gave birth to him, and sacrificed all she had for over 25yrs to raise him, and you are angry & want to divorce him cuz you are married to him for a year & few months? Go ahead dawling, your child will get married someday hopefully….
