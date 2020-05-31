While football is picking up once again across Europe, the latest report has revealed that French league toppers, Paris St Germain have signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan.

Recall that the 27-year-old footballer joined PSG in September on a season-long loan with a buy-out option.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC; the striker, born in 1993, has permanently moved to the French club.

“The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career,” Inter said in a statement.

Icardi had 20 goals in 31 matches in all competitions to his name before the season was officially concluded on April 30, with 10 games remaining due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Following his arrival at PSG, he has been competing for a place in the side with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, PSG’s all-time top scorer, whose contract expired on June 30.

