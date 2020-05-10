Nigerian singer, May D, who was at one time close to Psqaure group when the record label was still active has finally opened up on their fallout.

Recall that back in 2013, May D unexpectedly parted ways with PSquare and Jude Okoye due to “irreconcilable differences” as the statement released then stated.

However, in a conversation on Instagram May D explained that PSquare didn’t want a contract with him at first.

According to him, they never really believed him but just wanted to help him with their platform without a contract involved.

He added that when he became popular, they suddenly wanted a contract with him, wanted to rush the deal and it didn’t sit well with him.

He said;

“I had a couple of deals with Akon in America, they knew about it and didn’t want me to pull out with those deals. At the end of the day, everything went down the hill then.”

They never believed in me from the start and refused to sign me, but suddenly wanted me to sign a contract immediately I started blowing – MayD reveals his issue with PSquare pic.twitter.com/6allbxONaG — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 10, 2020

Well, following the departure of May D, Psqaure have also gone their separate ways, with Paul Okoye now known as Rudeboy while his Twin brother Peter Okoye now MrP.

