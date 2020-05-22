American rapper, Quavious Keyate Marshall, popularly known as Quavo has just graduated from high school.

The rapper took to his Instagram on Thursday night to announce that he has finally reached an academic milestone, and at the age of 29: he has officially received his high school diploma amid the lockdowns.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” he captioned a series of graduation photos. “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?

Quavo, who also has plans to go to college, reportedly dropped out of school months before his graduation to pursue his music career full time.

He was reportedly a record-setting quarterback at Berkmar High School.

