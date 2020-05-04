Not many would believe an artiste as controversial as Naira Marley would become so dedicated to God during the Ramadan fast.
Well, the Soapy artiste has turned a new leaf at least for now as he joins Muslim community in the Ramadan period.
Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has taken to social media to share a Ramadan-inspired message with his fans and Nigerians at large.
In a statement via his twitter page, Naira Marley enjoined his fans to know that Allah (God) will never put them in a situation they cannot handle.
Writing further, he reminded them that Allah knows they’re tired and that He also knows “it’s difficult.”
Naira Marley tweeted;
“Allah knows you are tired. Allah knows it’s difficult. You must also know that Allah will never put you in a situation you couldn’t handle”.
See his tweet below;
We hope Naira Marley remains the same after Ramadan.
HOT NOW
- It’s not your fault, we blame Don Jazzy -Nigerians react as Rema claims money is not his goal
- Clarence Peters’ girlfriend speaks on his arrest over Picture Kodak’s death – Reveals details
- Ireti Doyle’s estranged husband, Patrick ignores her as she celebrates 53rd birthday
Discussion about this post