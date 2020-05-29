American hip-hop star, Yo Gotti, turned 39 on Wednesday, and he treated himself to a million-dollar birthday as he buys three brand new luxury cars and a wristwatch to celebrate his special day.

The Memphis rapper took to Instagram to show the moment he took delivery of his new Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari F8, and Richard Mille wristwatch. The three whips and the wristwatch were customized in Yo Gotti’s favorite color, Tiffany blue.

“Shout out to the streets for always supporting me, shout out to all the fans,” he said in the clip. “Appreciate y’all for putting me in a position to spend a million dollars on my birthday.”

According to Gotti’s team, the Rolls-Royce Truck cost about $450,000 plus $30,000 for customization; Ferrari F8 was $375,000 plus $25,000 for customization; and the Lamborghini was about $260,000 plus $30,000. The customized Richard Mille watch, which was purchased at Avi & Co., was priced around $180,000. This brought his grand total to about $1.3 million.

Watch video below.

