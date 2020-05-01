Rapper and singer, Zlatan Ibile has released a tribute song in honour of dancer and video vixen, Picture Kodak.

It would be recalled that Picture Kodak was pronounced dead in the early hours of yesterday after she was said to have been electrocuted while trying to charge her phone.

With Nigerians still mourning her death on social media, Zlatan Ibile has hit the studio to dish out a tribute song to the talented and energetic dancer.

Zlatan Ibile in the viauals of the tribute song could be heard pouring out his mind as he lamented how greatly the dancer will be missed .

Watch video of the tribute song below:

