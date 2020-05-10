An extremely rare two-headed snake was found in a sanctuary in India and this has baffled the wildlife experts.

The two-headed snake was found in the Dhenkikot forest range of Keonjhar wildlife sanctuary in the Indian state of Odisha.

It was discovered by Rakesh Mohalik from the Keonjhar district. The snake was a newborn identified as a wolf snake which is not venomous.

The startling visuals were filmed by Rakesh Mohalik, who is a wildlife enthusiast and photographer. He also researches about various species of wildlife and identified it to be the rarest form found on the face of the earth.

The snake is 14 cm (6/7 inches) long, has two fully formed heads, meaning it has four working eyes and two flickering tongues. Both its heads work independently and becomes a challenge for such creatures to survive in the wild as per Rakesh.

“One among the two heads is slightly more developed and both are known to fight over food,” Rakesh added.

Two-headed animals are considered in many cultures to be a portent of disaster, and they have frequently appeared in mythology. But although they are rare, they exist in around one in 100,000 live births in the wild.

The snake has been released back into the wild.

See video below:

