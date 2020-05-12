Spanish club, Real Madrid has returned to training for the first time since La Liga was suspended in March, TheInfong report.

The report from the club official website revealed that the squad on Monday returned to the training pitches at Valdebebas, two months on from their last session at the facility.

The players checked in at Real Madrid City for a workout led by Zinedine Zidane that got underway at 10:00 which followed the strict health regulations contained in the protocol issued by LaLiga on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Divided into two different time slots and across various pitches at Real Madrid City, the players carried out individual exercises with and without the ball. Luka Jović, who continues with his recovery programme, and Mariano, who has some discomfort in his right foot, worked out indoors.

See Photo from training,

