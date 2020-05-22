Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to show off her fresh tattoo. The Tattoo freak who has different inscriptions and symbols littered all over her body has added a new collection
The tattoo which is an inscription of her mother’s name; “ Rita Daniels ”, holds special meaning to her as she shared.
The Delta born star showed off the tattoo on her back shoulder and it reads, “Rita Daniels”, in honor of her mother.
She shared the photo on Instagram story moments ago with the caption “Mama in my heart forever ”
See Her Photo Here:
Regina Daniels has expressed some of her styles through the art of tattoos and there are stories behind each of the six tattoos on her body. The beautiful actress has picked up the tattoos in the last 10 years after being influenced by her brother, Sammy West. Here’s a list of her current tattoos on her body and the story behind each one.
