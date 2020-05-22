Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to show off her fresh tattoo. The Tattoo freak who has different inscriptions and symbols littered all over her body has added a new collection

The tattoo which is an inscription of her mother’s name; “ Rita Daniels ”, holds special meaning to her as she shared.

The Delta born star showed off the tattoo on her back shoulder and it reads, “Rita Daniels”, in honor of her mother.

She shared the photo on Instagram story moments ago with the caption “Mama in my heart forever ”

See Her Photo Here: