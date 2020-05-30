Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko grabbed the full attention of most social media users after sharing a lovely maternity photoshoot this afternoon and confirming her pregnancy rumours.

Regina caught the eye of everyone as she stunned in a monochrome, ’90s-esque outfit. The future mom wore a shiny black, bodycon dress, the same American singer, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter rocked during her maternity shoot for Rumi and Sir Carter’s pregnancy.

Most of us have seen countless maternity photoshoots but have you seen one that reeks of money by just staring at the picture? Well, we doubt. A a little digging here and there and we found the inspiration that brought about Regina’s maternity shoot and that’s queen Bey! Slaying in a black dress while she was pregnant.

Nigerians have now reacted to the news and sent in toons of congratulatory messages to the couple as the expect their first child together and a few have likened Regina’s shoot to that of American talented singer, Beyonce!

We can as well crown Regina and name her Queen Reg of the Nwonko Dynasty . The similarity between her and queen Bey is just all we need to end the day, we could just pass them as twins. Continue glowing Queen Reg

