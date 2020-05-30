Reginal Daniels has officially confirmed that she and her husband Ned Nwoko are expecting their first child together. The Nollywood actress made it known not long ago.

The actress shared a video of herself with an ample baby bump and gave it the caption,

I have never been this happy before , This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life 😩Oh! How much I can’t wait.

It should be recalled that around mid-2019, Regina Daniels was reported to be pregnant with the billionaire’s child and there were even claims that she was four months gone at the time.

However, not long after, with the actress going MIA on social media, reports made wave that she’d lost her baby at the time — this was accompanied with strong speculations that she either aborted her baby or had a miscarriage.

A report at the time that insiders claimed gave her issues with her husband. Regina then returned back to the social media scene but photos she shared on there were really questionable as she looked rather slimmer than what she looked like before.

This raised eyebrows and even further fueled the aforementioned speculations of she losing her baby and had complications thereafter. Well, the Nwoko’s are soon to be expecting a child.

