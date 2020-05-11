Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as Official2baba has weighed in on the backwardness of Africa and Africans.

The Benue born musician took to his twitter page to call on Africans to wake up as the world in general takes pleasure in seeing Africa underdeveloped. He further encouraged Africans to wake up and stop being blindfolded by religion.

‘The struggle 2 control africa is a major part of what the rest of the world is fighting for. Our eye must open, one day. Religion is one of the major blindfold over Africa’. The singer wrote.

In related news, ace producer, Don Jazzy has taken to social media to speak against rape.

Don Jazzy called on parents to give their children proper orientations as they grow.

He said, “It’s so heartbreaking to see how far some people would go to dehumanize others for their own sexual urge and satisfaction. As children grow, parents need to give them proper orientations on respecting people’s will and not forcing them against it.”

Don Jazzy also called on lawmakers, enforcers and judiciary to work on laws to address sexual crimes.

