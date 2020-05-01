On Thursday 30th of April, Gbenga Adeboye Oladipupo, a son to the late Gbenga Adeboye Funwotan, took to his social media platform to remember his late father, 17 years after his demise.

According to Oladipupo, he was opportune to spend only four years with his dad before he passed away.

Oladipupo wrote, “It’s 17 years today Dad. The legend of all time. The four years we spent together on earth was wonderful. I remember every moment. Your legacy lives on Pops. Keep on resting in perfect peace Gbenga-Adeboye Funwontan Pastor Oluwo Abefe.”

Below is a picture shared by Oladipupo

Gbenga Adeboye Funwotan was one of the lead pioneers of comedy in Nigeria and was the first to start stand up comedy.

He was born on 30th September 1959 and passed away in a painful death on the 30th of April 2003 from kidney related disease.

Gbenga Adeboye was so talented he could change his voice at will and play the role of different characters at a go.

