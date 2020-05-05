Today, May 5th 2020, Nigerians mark a decade following the death of former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

Nigerians took to different social media platform to pay their respect to the late president.

Former Pres. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who also served as Vice Pres. to the late Yar’Adua before his demise also spoke greatly about his late boss.

Goodluck Jonathan described Umar Yar’Adua as a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of his country

Below is Goodluck Jonathan full statement,

“It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Musa Yar’Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death. On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair.

He was a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of his country. He stood on the side of the people, toiling day and night to make their lives better.

President Yar’Adua built strong bridges of hope, love and understanding for which he became a force for national unity and positive change across our blessed land.

In many ways he stood out. He had an accommodating spirit and enormous goodwill that secreted a web around our national fault lines to strengthen the bond; thus leaving for his successors the task of reinforcing the band.

President Yar’Adua no doubt left enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples’ rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.

I will continue to remember President Yar’Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend.”

HOT NOW