The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa has challenged the Muhammadu Buhari led Government to Open Churches in Nigeria and See COVID-19 patients being healed.

In a statement of Sunday, Giwa advised the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, to do this to show they are not hiding anything from the people.

He said,

“There is a spirit that came with COVID-19 that has blocked the eyes of majority of Nigerians.

“The religious leaders must pay serious attention to this spirit of deception.

“Can’t you see how they are making jest of us on the internet? The devil is at work, and all hands must be on deck to win this battle.

“It shall not be well with the devil and all that brought this staged pandemic to deceive Nigerians.

“They brought to Jesus all who were sick, afflicted with various diseases and torments, possessed with demons, epileptics, and paralytics; and he healed them, according to Matthew 4:24.

“If there is nothing that the government is hiding, let them reopen the churches and bring the victims to the house of God.

“I know the God whom I serve, and I strongly believe that He is able to heal all diseases. I took up this Ministry with pure conscience.

“The most painful thing is that there is a division in Christianity. However, does that stop God from answering our prayers? No.

“I can tell you boldly that the true men of God are few, and only God knows His servants.

“Jesus Christ said in the book of John 10:14 that He knows his sheep and his sheep know him. If you are for God, you will definitely know that you are for God.”