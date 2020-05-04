Iconic Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday, May 3rd and it was a stand still in the entertainment industry as colleagues and fans showered encomium on the sterling actress.

Premium Nollywood stars like Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele and others took to their Instagram pages to celebrate their colleague, Genevieve Nnaji as she celebrated a milestone on Sunday.

Funke Akindele who shared a lovelg video of Genevieve’s beautiful collated pictures captioned it “Happy birthday my darling sister!!! Here’s wishing you many more fruitful years on earth!! Keep soaring Genny”

Sola Sobowale also wrote “I congratulate you for all you have accomplished. Today, another year has been added on to you. I celebrate you. In this new age, you will say there is a lifting up. May the divine joy and peace of the Lord continue to abide in you. May He renew your strength and grant the desires of your heart. Happy birthday my darling Genevieve. Love you always @genevievennaji“

To the surprise of many, Talented actresses: Omotola Jalade, Mercy Johnson, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic and many others others totally ignored the dark-skinned on her birthday. This development has raised suspicious amongst their fans who wonder if these people are on good terms with each other.

See some of Genevieve’s birthday wishes below;