Fine actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, better known as RMD recently posted a photo of himself rocking his wife’s bonnet cap and ding the dishes in the kitchen.

RMD’s post caption garnered lots of comments from fans who find it strange for a man of his caliber to be involved in doing domestic chores.

While others were commending him for helping out, others were mocking him for wearing a bonnet cap and the disadvantages of gender equality.

He had posted the photo above and captioned it, ” Being an only child, I was raised by my Mom to do all chores, so the issue of only the wife (woman) should cook, clean, wash might be alien to me but I know it is not to most men, which is why today I join my voice to the #HeForShe campaign and remind our men that #GenderEquality is not just in the workplace but at home. We can find a good balance between office work and house chores, especially during this lockdown period.I challenge my friends @[email protected]@[email protected]@AlibabagcfrTo do the same and tag me @mofedamijo and @HeForShe using the hashtags #HeForShe #GenderEquality #HeForSheAtHome#HusbandMaterial We are in this together #RmdSaysSo,”

See some of the comments below and RMD’s response;



