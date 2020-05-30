Popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Segun Ogungbe has cheerfully announced that his second wife, Wunmi Ajiboye has given birth to a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared cute maternal photos of himself, his wife and their first son.
The couple‘s first son, Obadara also turned a year older on Saturday.
Ogungbe captioned the post;
“How exciting I am, to have another bouncing baby boy to the Ogungbe’s family. I mean a double blessing happiness in my heart today. Guess what! ”He is the spitting image of his father“
See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
How exciting I am, to have another bouncing baby boy to the Ogungbe's family. I mean a double blessing happiness in my heart today. Guess what! 💭"He is the spitting image of his father 😂💖" @omowunmiajiboye @atinukeogungbe @officialomobolajiogungbe [email protected] @ogungbebolu badaraogungbe
