Ademola Adeleke has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Adenike on her graduation. Adenike graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Nursing and Health Professions.

Her father, Senator Ademola Adeleke, celebrated her on Instagram on Sunday, saying he was proud of her.

“Glory be to God! I’m so proud my beautiful daughter 😘 Adenike Marlyn Adeleke graduated today from Oakwood University in Alabama class of 2020,” he wrote.

Oakwood University is a private, historically black Seventh-day Adventist university in Huntsville, Alabama. It is owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Meanwhile, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, the senior pastor of Daystar Church in Oregun area of Lagos has reportedly sent cash palliative to members of the church. Reports making the rounds shows that Members of Daystar Church, reportedly woke up to credit alert from the church, to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

