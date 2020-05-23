Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo also referred to as ‘Sucre Papito’ in a recent statement has revealed how he has managed to stay away from drama.

This comes after a former housemate Tacha a few days ago asked “What is Seyi” during a Instagram live video.

See Also: Did Tacha just ask ‘What is Seyi?’ What about the few days they spent in the 2019 BBNaija secret room?

However, Seyi in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 24th May highlighted five things he does to stay out of drama

He wrote:

“How I stay out of drama

1- I caution my mouth

When people look for my trouble

2- I laugh it off

When trolls seek attention

3- Mo ya look away

When trouble is coming

4- Mo ya walk away

“Feels good to be out and about… stay safe guys.”

With this statement, there is every likelihood he wouldn’t respond to Tacha’s statement.

