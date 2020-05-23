Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo also referred to as ‘Sucre Papito’ in a recent statement has revealed how he has managed to stay away from drama.
This comes after a former housemate Tacha a few days ago asked “What is Seyi” during a Instagram live video.
See Also: Did Tacha just ask ‘What is Seyi?’ What about the few days they spent in the 2019 BBNaija secret room?
However, Seyi in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 24th May highlighted five things he does to stay out of drama
He wrote:
“How I stay out of drama
1- I caution my mouth
When people look for my trouble
2- I laugh it off
When trolls seek attention
3- Mo ya look away
When trouble is coming
4- Mo ya walk away
“Feels good to be out and about… stay safe guys.”
How I stay out of drama
1- I caution my mouth 😷
When people look for my trouble
2- I laugh it off 😄
When trolls seek attention
3- Mo ya look away 😎
When trouble is coming
4- Mo ya walk away 🚶
Feels good to be out and about… stay safe guys#Sucrepapito pic.twitter.com/tvWTheUyzt
— Seyi Awolowo Bbnaija 🌶🇳🇬 (@officialseyiawo) May 23, 2020
With this statement, there is every likelihood he wouldn’t respond to Tacha’s statement.
HOT NOW
- First photos from the burial of Destiny Etiko’s father in Enugu (Video)
- ‘Coronavirus to end May 29th’, Indian boy who predicted pandemic says (Video)
- Burna Boy slams Davido for claiming he and Wizkid are the greatest musicians of all time
Discussion about this post