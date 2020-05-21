‘Yolo Yolo’ crooner, Seyi Shey has taken to social media to share some sexy photos.

It looks as if she took the photos herself as she is seen lying on a bed with nothing but a G-string pants on. Seyi dropped the photos without a caption, but people are already drooling and hailing in her comments.

Seyi Shay is one of Nigeria’s international music artists with an international record deal with virgin records in the UK and brand endorsement with Pepsi amongst other top international achievements.

She is know for her several songs with Ayo Balogun Wizkid and her own personal songs that are very popular hit singles in Nigeria.

Checkout the photos below:

