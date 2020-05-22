A teenage mother has taken to Twitter to share her joy after getting a degree despite getting pregnant only 4 years ago at age 14. According to Lilly World, she got pregnant at a very early age of 14 and despite all the hurdles, challenges, and criticism that comes with being a teenage mom, she has bagged a degree.

With pure joy, she took to twitter with the hope of passing an important message to other teen moms that as long as they would not give up, they can still become something.

See her tweet below;

