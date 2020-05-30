We all might have been too anxious about the news of Simi’s “Duduke” , a source has reacted to the news that made the rounds during the week claiming, Simi and Adekunle Gold had welcomed their first child in the United States.

Saturday Beats reached out to a close source to the couple who preferred anonymity, the source confirmed that Simi was currently abroad with her husband and mother but had not put to bed.

The source, while thanking fans for the congratulatory messages, noted that the couple would announce the birth of their child when it happens.

“Simi is still pregnant but she will give birth any time from now. We are expecting the news at any moment. Her family is with her abroad. She was there before the release of ‘Duduke’ video. Right now, she has slowed down with some of her works but she has not given birth. Whenever Simi puts to bed, everybody would know,” the source said.

The couple has always kept part of their private life out of the social media space. They literally had everyone hiring about their relationship until they were ready to tie the knots in 2019. The wedding was a private affair which was attended by only close family and friends who didn’t share photos or videos of the couple or the wedding ceremony on social media.

Fans however, caught a glimpse of the wedding when the couple released a music video that captured some of the joyful moments.