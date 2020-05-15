Simi’s hit track ‘DUDUKE’ hits 2 million views on youtube, and she is quite happy about it.

Simisola “Simi” Ogunleye is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress. She started her career as a gospel singer, releasing her debut studio album in 2008, titled Ogaju. She gained prominence in 2014 after releasing “Tiff”, a song that was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015

Simi has taken to Instagram to show gratitude to her fans as her latest song, Duduke hit 2million views on YouTube.

Ever since the beautiful artiste dropped the single, ‘Duduke’, her unborn baby has become, not just a child celebrity, but a symbol of love and hope for many.

The viral song took on a life of its own with the #DukukeChallenge, where everyone becomes “pregnant,” miming the song, dancing to it, or just soaking up the air of pure love the song creates every time it is played.

The single just hit 2M views on YouTube and Simi can’t keep calm about. Taking to IG, Simi wrote – “2M views, So grateful. Keep streaming. Keep sharing”.

