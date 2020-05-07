Talented gospel singer and songwriter, Tope Alabi has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her daughter, Ayomiku Alabi.

Ayomiku Alabi turned 22 today and the proud mother has taken to her official IG page to shower praises on her grown-up daughter

Tope Alabi who is regarded as one of the biggest gospel acts in the country celebrated her daughter’s new age with a lovely picture that was well complemented with some sweet words.

Sharing her lovely picture, she wrote:

Happy birthday my dear daughter @the_ayomikualabi_ your days on earth shall be full of Joy, you will experience glorious and fulfilled years in Jesus name. You are blessed. Enjoy more of God’s grace.

Fans and celebrities have also joined in the celebration as they appreciate God’s love for the Alabi family

