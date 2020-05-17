A beautiful video of a Nigerian couple getting a surprise and Ingenious baby shower party from their friends has got social media users in their feelings.

The Coronavirus outbreak may have ravaged the world and be a source of distress to humans for the past 6 months but one thing about us is that we make happy moments from the worst of times.

The video posted by a videographer Identified as Faith Anny on twitter shows how some close friends of IBK, a Nigerian gospel singer and his wife threw an outdoor baby shower party for them. The friends had a drive by, decorated the entrance of the couple’s house and surprisingly brought them out for gifts presentation and a drive by.

This beautiful gesture was serenaded by Simi’s Monster hit track, Duduke .Every single gift was sanitized before taken inside. People also sanitized. People who stood close to Mrs Ibk, live with her also sanitized.

Watch the beautiful video below:

I shot a drive-through baby shower with my phone.

So happy to create this!! Rona didn’t stop us.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs IBK. pic.twitter.com/qaj0uhwaTc — Fitmorph.ng (@Faith_Anny) May 17, 2020

