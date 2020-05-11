Nigerian comedienne and media personality Wofai Samuel, better known as Wofaifada is celebrating her 30th birthday today, 11th ofMay.

The beautiful role interpreter took to her Instagram page To share lovely photos to mark her big day.

She captioned the photos;

“It took me 30 years to look this good. Happy birthday to me”

Wofai Fada is known for always thrilling her Instagram followers with hilarious skits. She later started featuring in several movies, TV shows and soap operas like Wedding Party 2, New Money, Three Thieves, and My Flatmates. In addition, Wofai Fada is famous for her tasty Afang and Edikaikong delicacies, which she publicizes via her Instagram page and her new restaurant.

Recently, the Instagram skit maker bought herself a G-Wagon worth over ₦42 million. This is a clear sign that Wofai is doing well at her age.

See her pictures below;

