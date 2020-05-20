A frustrated Nigerian man identified on social media as Emmanuel Miracle has voiced out his attempts on wanting to commit suicide. Emmanuel took to his Twitter page to drop a series of tweets that give him away as one who is tired of life.

These tweets began making the rounds as soon as it was posted on Thursday morning. Twitter users pleaded, encouraged, and empathised with him not to give up. Taking a cue from his Twitter profile summary, the young Nigerian man is an ICT expert. We pray he gets through this and not resort to suicide.

Check out his tweets below:

Death is knocking at my door. I will miss everyone and everything here Twitter has been fun to me since I joined. I didn’t have the courage to push through is last year. But I do now. If you are seeing this. Tell my Mama I Love her but I couldn’t push again Most of us have experienced that pivotal peak of pain, anger or frustration in which we want to scream “I hate my life.” Yet, the feeling that a dark cloud has specifically settled over us and our experiences can feel pretty isolating. Well mine is worst atm

See reactions from Nigerians below:

