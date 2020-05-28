Short;y after Nollywood’s sweetheart, Mercy Johnson Okojie shared new photos of her fourth child, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie she recently welcomed in the US, celebrities have flooded her page to felicitate with her

Sharing the lovely and adorable photos above, she wrote;

“Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.

Welcome baby Divine…. how can we explain the love we have for you? princeodiokojie

Happy Children’s Day”

Reacting to the photos, Sola Sobowale shared lovely emojis in the comment section of the post.

Rita Dominic wrote: “Congrats dearie”, adding some love emojis

Omoni Oboli wrote: “Congratulations dear ” adding some emojis too

Busola Dakolo wrote: “Congratulations again sis”

Recall Mercy Johnson welcomed a baby girl at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Texas on the 4th of May, 2020, and she has been christened Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

Mercy’s husband, Prince Okojie broke the good news moments ago sharing photos of Mercy with her hands lifted to God in appreciation with tears of joy while on the hospital bed.

“Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter.

Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.” he wrote

HOT NOW