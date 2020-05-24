Popular OAP Gbemi has joined in the trending matter between Cynthia Morgan and her former Record Label.

After Morgan came out to disclose how the label treated her badly, report from sources close to the label revealed she was owing the label some money.

Following this, some Nigerians took to social media to appeal to the label to forgive and forget.

OAP Gbemi seems not to be cool with it as she wrote, “some of you here will not allow a 5,000 Naira debt go but you’re asking a record label that is being owed millions by an artiste to “just forgive and forget “ . Hilarious . Stop asking others to do what you cannot do .”

Gbemi went on to say managing a label is real business as she urged artistes to read their contracts well and do their best to be fair.

“I don’t care how talented your artiste is . Money must be spent . Recording sessions , mixing /mastering , their look, publicity , perception , their videos . Etc . There’s so much money being spent . And we don’t even do it properly in Naija. More is spent abroad,” she added.

