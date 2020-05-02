Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has lashed out on people living fake lives on social media, TheInfong reports.

According to Yvonne Nelson, some people have been on lockdown even before lockdown but such people will take to social media to lie they have missed going out when they actually have nowhere to go.

Yvonne Nelson said, “I miss this, i miss doing that, i miss going here and there…where were you even going before the lockdown…. ? you were lockdown before the lockdown! Sit down social media”

The Ghanaian actress revealed the people she pity most where those that can’t differentiate between real life and social media life.

“Lie lie life. Double life. Social media life. I pity those who cant differentiate. Just know its a movie. Aint real. Dont stress yourself charley. Live your life steadily at your pace,” she added.

